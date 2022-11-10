scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Ahead of PM’s Karnataka visit, state Congress pens letter to him on ‘pathetic state of affairs’

The letter, jointly penned by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar and legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, took a dig at the 'double engine' government.

KPCC President DK Shivkumar (File)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka on November 11 to inaugurate several projects, the state unit of Congress has written to him about “the pathetic states of affairs due to the corrupt BJP government in Karnataka and the shocking inaction by the Central government”.

The letter, jointly penned by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar and legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, took a dig at the ‘double engine’ government and accused it of neglecting the state. “Not only have you burdened our people with corruption, incompetence and lack of integrity, your party has actively tried to destroy our social and cultural fabric,” the letter said, citing 163 deaths associated with communal violence in the last three years.

The Congress alleged that it was not just the state government that “has betrayed Karnataka, but also the BJP government in the Centre”. Projects such as Mahadayi, Upper Krishna and Mekedatu have not been implemented, it said, adding that multiple requests to accord ‘National Project’ status for these works have fallen on deaf ears.

“The BJP government in the state has become synonymous with corruption, (as) the people and media are widely calling this government ‘40% Sarkara’,” the letter read, referring to the allegations made by contractors that 40% commission was demanded for clearance of bills associated with various tenders. This corruption has negatively affected every section of the state’s society, Congress contended.

“Your silence on these (issues) is both deafening and disheartening. What of your promise ‘na khaunga na khane dunga?” the Congress asked.

The letter demanded the PM to respond to the questions of the people of the state raised in the letter before his visit to Karnataka. Anything less, Congress said, would violate “every Kannadiga’s constitutional rights and the very spirit of democracy that this nation was built upon”.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 08:23:49 pm
