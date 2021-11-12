PMs of Australia, Israel to address Bengaluru tech summit this year: Karnataka minister

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are scheduled to address the inaugural session of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS)-2021 in Bengaluru from November 17 to 19, said C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT-BT and Skill Development and Technology on Friday.

According to Narayan, Australian Consul-General for South India Sarah Kirlew, who attended an event virtually on ‘Growing GIA Partnerships at BTS-2021’ on Friday, announced that Morrison will lead Australia’s delegation to the BTS-2021.

Narayan said, “the mutual participation of Karnataka and Australia through BTS-2021 and Sydney Dialogue has been arranged. As part of it, the Sydney Dialogue sessions would also be held from November 17 to 19 and be streamed on the BTS platform and vice-versa.”

“The events would also cover QUAD space collaboration and foreign ministers of both India and Australia would address on the impact of tech on democracy. The Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), an initiative launched by the Karnataka government in 2017 as a platform to set up technological multi-lateral relations with foreign countries, this is expanding every year with more countries keen to be part of it. For the first time, South Africa, Vietnam and UAE will be participating in the Bengaluru Tech Summit-2021,” he added.

He said the Ministers of various countries and technology experts from different industries would also speak during the summit. Virtual booths set up by Australia, Pennsylvania, the United Kingdom and Toronto Business Development Centre would be part of the event.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the 24th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 in Bengaluru next week. The summit is organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT of the Government of Karnataka jointly with Software Technology Parks of India, from November 17-19.

More than 30 countries, including Japan, Sweden, UK, Canada, Australia, Israel, Germany, France, Lithuania, Switzerland, Vietnam, Taiwan, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, and other members of the European Union are expected to participate in the summit. The summit is scheduled to have 300 speakers, over 20,000 exhibitors, over 5000 startups, and expect an overall digital reach to over half a million people.

According to the state government, the theme for the edition is ‘Driving the next’, and will highlight the role of digital and technological innovations which drove and supported the growth of multiple sectors in a post-pandemic world.

The event will witness the coming together of global tech leaders, Indian corporates, and startups from IT, deep tech, and biotech, showcasing disruptive technologies, forging partnerships and alliances.