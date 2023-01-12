scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

PM accepts garland offered by boy after breaking barricade at Hubballi roadshow

Security officials accompanying Modi got hold of the garland and handed it over to him.

Narendra ModiA boy breaks the barricade to offer garland to Prime Miniater Narendra Modi in Hubballi. (Screengrab/ ANI)
Listen to this article
PM accepts garland offered by boy after breaking barricade at Hubballi roadshow
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted a garland offered by a boy who apparently broke through the barricade and rushed towards his car as he held a roadshow ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival here.

Modi was standing on the running board of his moving car and waving at an enthusiastic crowd that lined up both sides of the road as he headed for the Railway Sports Ground from the airport when the incident happened.

The Prime Minister extended his hand to accept the garland from above the car door but could not reach out to the boy. Security officials accompanying him on the road got hold of the garland and handed it over to the Prime Minister who put it inside the car.

The police and traffic officials on duty immediately pulled the boy back and whisked him him away.

Along the route, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.
Modi is here to inaugurate the National Youth Festival here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

BJP-ruled Karnataka goes to Assembly polls by May.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 17:34 IST
Next Story

Why happy rather than sad music soothes newborns – new research

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close