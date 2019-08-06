Planning a weekend trip to Coorg? Stay away as heavy rain and landslides reported

If you are planning for a weekend trip to Kodagu (Coorg) this rainy season, you may have to exercise caution as red alert has been declared in the hilly district following heavy rain.

Advertising

Last year, Kodagu district was crippled by flood and landslides during the rainy season. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, an orange alert has been declared in Kodagu on August 6 and red alert from August 7 to 10.

The district administration has declared holiday on Tuesday and Wednesday for schools and colleges due to heavy rainfall. The administration has asked people to remain cautious. It is presumed that the coffee-growing region may receive up to 204 mm rain between August 7 to 9.

The first major landslide in Kodagu this year occurred on Monday. The link between Kodagu and Kerala via Makkuta-Virajpet has been severed as landslides have been reported with the highway caving-in at Vaatekolli near Perumbadi. Following the landslides, the traffic has been halted on the stretch. The Kodagu District Administration has banned vehicular traffic on this road for the next three days.

Advertising

Bhagamandala and Talacauvery, birthplace of River Cauvery, have recorded heavy rains from last three days. The road connectivity to two places has been suspended with floodwaters submerging the road. The Triveni Sangam near the Bhagandeswara temple in Bhagamandala is overflowing. Virajpet MLA and former Karnataka assembly speaker, KG Bopaiah inspected the affected areas in an inflatable boat.

The district administration has kept boats ready in Bhagamandala for evacuating people stuck in floods. According to Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Joy, the administration has deployed the personnel of Fire Department and Home Guards in the various areas for emergency operations. “Vehicular movement has been stopped on the Makuta road which connects Kodagu and Kerala after landslides. An embankment of sacs filled with manufactured sand would be put up on the road soon to facilitate the vehicle movement on the stretch. A permanent restoration will be taken up soon,” said Annies Joy.

On Monday, Bhagamandala-Napoklu Road was waterlogged due to which the road connectivity was lost. Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy and Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya visited the spot and directed the officials to clear the road.

Residents of Kodagu can dial the toll-free number-1077 or 08272-221077 and complaints can be given through WhatsApp on 8550001077 to give their rain-related grievances to the authorities.

Last year, the Kodagu district, the country’s largest coffee-growing region, had witnessed heavy floods which claimed 18 lives, displaced more than 7,000 people and damaged over 50 per cent of the coffee plantations.