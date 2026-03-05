Pink is new green: How Bengaluru techie devised ‘cherry blossom’ style tree tracker to locate rosy trumpet trees in city

abebuia rosea, also known as the pink trumpet, is a neotropical tree which is native to Central America. (Express Photo) Inset: A screenshot from blrbloom.com locating the presence rosy trumpet trees in city.

Forty-one off the highway near Bellandur Lake; one in a corner, off Kasturi Nagar; 28,000 in all of Bengaluru, across nearly 700 locations. These are the deciduous trees of the species Tabebuia rosea, also called the rosy trumpet tree, known for its spectacular pink blooms – now trackable this year by the website blrbloom.com – the brainchild of Bengaluru techie Faris Mohammed. Native to the Central and South Americas, these trees were introduced in Bengaluru during the British era and are known for flowering around the start of the year. They can grow up to a maximum height of 100 feet.

Mohammed, who hails from Kerala, told The Indian Express, “I used to notice them on and off in my commutes that they looked nice, but not in detail. But then (these trees) started picking up on social media on Instagram, YouTube, etc.”