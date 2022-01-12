PIL in Karnataka HC questions Congress ‘walk for water’ amid Covid rise, state to respond Friday

The BJP government in Karnataka has sought a day’s time to respond to a public interest petition filed in the state High Court questioning the legality of a 100-km ‘walk for water’ march being undertaken by the opposition Congress party despite restrictions imposed on public gatherings and protests amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The state government sought time to respond to queries posed by a High Court division bench on what has been done by the state to curb the Congress-led protest that began on Sunday.

The PIL was filed by activist Nagendra Prasad AV against the Karnataka government, state officials, and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

The state Congress unit embarked on the ‘walk for water’ programme on January 9 seeking implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project on the river Cauvery – a project that is disputed by neighboring Tamil Nadu – to facilitate drinking water supply to Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, when the PIL came up for hearing, the HC division bench headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi raised queries on whether the protest march was being held with government permission and what action the state government had initiated over the march that is being held amid Covid-restrictions on public gatherings. The HC asked the government whether it was waiting for court orders to act on violations.

The Karnataka government has so far issued notices to the Congress party against conducting the march and has filed at least three police cases against Congress leaders over the protest march but has not initiated any direct action against the protest.

The BJP is wary of the political repercussions of stopping the protest since water issues are considered to be an emotive issue in southern Karnataka where the march is being held. Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that the Congress will not be deterred by police cases being filed against his leaders. He said the party “will wait and see the outcome of the case” to decide on the future of the protest march which is scheduled to conclude in Bengaluru on January 19 after traversing across as many as 15 assembly constituencies spread over 100 km in south Karnataka.

The BJP government has dismissed the ‘walk for water’ by the Congress as a “political gimmick” and a march for seeking forgiveness for not implementing the project when the party was in power between 2013 and 2018 after the project was proposed in 2013 by the Siddaramaiah-led government.

The state water resources minister, Govind Karjol, said the Congress party must approach its ally the DMK, which is governing Tamil Nadu, to seek clearances for the project since Tamil Nadu has raised legal objections to the project in the Supreme Court.

The ruling BJP and the Congress party in Karnataka have engaged in an advertisement war in prominent local Kannada newspapers over the implementation of the Mekedatu project since the protest march started on January 9. Both parties and individual leaders from the parties have issued full-page advertisements stating the initiatives undertaken during their tenures for implementation of the project.