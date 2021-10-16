Bengaluru: Diesel prices touch Rs. 100 for the first time

Diesel prices in Bengaluru touched triple digits for the first time as petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise a litre across India. As of Saturday, petrol costs Rs 109.16 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 100 per litre.

Both petrol and diesel prices are at all-time high after the rates were hiked by 35 paise for the second consecutive day. In comparison, petrol prices cost Rs 83.69 per litre while diesel prices cost Rs 74.63 per litre a year ago, on October 16, 2020.

Petrol prices have already crossed Rs. 100 for a litre, but diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh.

Since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 14th increase in petrol price and the 17th time that diesel rates have gone up.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.