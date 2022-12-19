Flyer’s pet dog denied entry on Air India flight in Bengaluru despite airline’s pet policy

Written by Subhashini Ramasamy

HR consultant Sachin Shenoy faced nothing short of a nightmare on December 17 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Along with his wife, daughter and pet dog, Sachin planned to fly from Bengaluru to Amritsar via Delhi. However, Air India did not allow them to board because Fluffy, their 20-month-old toy poodle, was denied entry on the flight.

The family had booked the tickets months earlier after checking multiple airlines and their policies pertaining to pets. Since Air India was the only Indian airline with a policy of allowing pets weighing up to 5 kg to board, they booked tickets via the airline.

Air India’s policy for carriage of pets on domestic flights states: “The pet must be properly carried in soft ventilated bags/kennel in the prescribed size (kennel size not to exceed 18″ x 18″ x 12″). The weight of the pet including the container should not exceed 5 kg for carriage in the cabin.”

“We got Fluffy’s medical and vaccination certificates and produced these documents at the airport. We also purchased a cage with the required dimensions,” said Sachin. “Fluffy played and cuddled with around 250 people at the airport and caused no nuisance at all,” he added.

Right from the beginning, the airline did not provide Sachin with clarity about the pet policy, he said. The customer service would have a different response each time he approached them. There was also confusion about how to weigh Fluffy once the family reached the airport.

After completing all formalities, the family was allegedly denied permission to board the flight by the pilot. “We cancelled our entire trip because of the airline’s hazy policy. This is a pathetic way to handle the boarding of pets. I wish the concept of pet tickets existed on Indian airlines,” said Sachin.

In response to the controversy, the airline tweeted – “The Commander of the flight was not fully satisfied with the cage and muzzle of the pet which is why he could not allow it to be carried in the cabin.”

“It’s never our intention to cause any inconvenience to our passengers,” the tweet said. “Our laid-down Policy for the Carriage of Pets on Domestic Flights clearly mentions that pet carriage is subject to the approval of the commander of the flight.”

Further, the airline offered Sachin revalidation of his tickets. However, concerned about Fluffy’s travel after the ruckus, he opted for a refund instead. As he awaits his refund from the airline, Sachin has started a petition with a goal to about a change in the pet boarding guidelines of Indian airlines. The petition has received around 500 signatures so far. “The airlines’ compensation is not my priority. I hope the petition reaches more people and eventually gets noticed by the concerned authorities,” he added.

Additionally, the airline has given no word on the refund amount of Rs 26,000 for excess baggage.