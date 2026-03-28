PES University professor suspended over ‘Islamophobic remarks’ against student during class

In a parallel development, the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Karnataka chapter, condemned the incident, calling it a case of Islamophobia within an academic space. (File Photo)

A professor at PES University in Bengaluru was suspended after he allegedly made Islamophobic remarks and humiliated a student during a classroom session on Friday, prompting a police complaint and protests by student groups on Saturday.

The faculty member, an adjunct professor in the commerce department, identified as Dr Muralidhar Deshpande, allegedly referred to a student as a “terrorist” multiple times during a BBA Analytics class attended by around 60 students.

According to the complaint, he also made remarks such as “Iran war happened because of people like you,” and “Trump will take you away”, creating what students alleged was a hostile environment.