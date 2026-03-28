PES University professor suspended over ‘Islamophobic remarks’ against student during class

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A professor at PES University in Bengaluru was suspended after he allegedly made Islamophobic remarks and humiliated a student during a classroom session on Friday, prompting a police complaint and protests by student groups on Saturday.
The faculty member, an adjunct professor in the commerce department, identified as Dr Muralidhar Deshpande, allegedly referred to a student as a “terrorist” multiple times during a BBA Analytics class attended by around 60 students.
According to the complaint, he also made remarks such as “Iran war happened because of people like you,” and “Trump will take you away”, creating what students alleged was a hostile environment.
A purported video of the incident went viral on Friday.
Following a complaint by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), a non-cognisable report (NCR) was registered at the Giri Nagar police station. The police said further action would depend on the response from the university management.
“There was an approach from the student, who later sought time. We will take action based on the complaint,” said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division).
Lakshya Raj, the NSUI’s Bengaluru central district president, said the police have advised complainants to first approach the institution. “They have assured action if the response from the college is not adequate. This is an unfortunate incident and should not be repeated,” he said.
In a parallel development, the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Karnataka chapter, condemned the incident, calling it a case of Islamophobia within an academic space. “Such conduct violates the principles of inclusivity and mutual respect expected in educational institutions,” state secretary Mohammed Hayyan said.
The organisation has demanded strict action, including termination of the professor and initiation of legal proceedings, and has urged the state government to put in place stronger safeguards against discrimination on campuses.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram