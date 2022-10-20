scorecardresearch
Bengaluru: After personnel’s letter to top brass alleging harassment, IPS officer Nisha James shunted

IPS officer Nisha James. (Twitter/@BlrCityPolice)

Days after several police personnel in Bengaluru wrote a letter to their seniors against IPS officer Nisha James alleging harassment at the workplace, the Karnataka government has transferred her, said officials Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, M A Saleem, Director General of Police (DGP), Administration, issued the transfer order on behalf of DGP Praveen Sood. Nisha James has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Internal Security Division, and will be replaced by B M Laxmi Prasad, according to the order.

Senior police officers said they will convene a meeting to discuss the matter and that a departmental inquiry will be initiated against James over the allegations levelled against her.

However, many have come to her support saying James, who was the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Administration, Bengaluru city police, is an honest officer. Some of them took to social media to express their support for the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

James’s transfer comes after police personnel, including First Division Assistants (FDA), Second Division Assistants (SDA), and others, wrote a 13-page letter on September 3 to Saleem alleging James worked late at night and was forcing others to work as well. They also alleged that she was cutting staff increments for no reason and in some cases, she also suspended a few of them.

However, a police official attached to the Bengaluru city police Commissionerate said it was a conspiracy against James as she is an honest officer. She had ensured the transfer of police personnel who were working in the same police station for more than five years, added the official. This had irked the lower rank personnel, according to the official.

By July this year, she had transferred more than 3,200 police personnel, including sub-inspectors, who had been working in the same police divisions which was against the rules.

