People rejected Siddaramaiah: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit back at Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday after the latter criticised the incumbent state government for “failing to keep a single promise made in 2018 BJP manifesto”. Bommai said, “We are aware of our responsibilities. We have launched many programmes for the welfare of the people. Don’t try to find fault where none exists.”

Reacting to the Congress leader’s statement, the chief minister said, “Nothing more can be expected from him… Siddaramaiah had claimed that he implemented 96% of his manifesto. But still people rejected him.

“It is not enough to announce the programmes, they should be implemented. We are aware of our responsibilities towards the welfare of students, youth, women, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities.”

Asked about the infighting between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah spilling out in the open, Bommai said, “It is an internal matter of the Congress. Congress leaders never worked for the welfare of the people. They were always concerned about coming to power and using it for their selfish ends.”

Although Bommai initially declined to comment on the possibility of cabinet expansion, he said: “I am ready for a discussion on the issue whenever the party top brass wants me to. There is a convention of meeting the MPs from the state ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament. I will visit Delhi soon to meet our MPs.”