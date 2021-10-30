scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 30, 2021
With people flooding to pay last respects, Karnataka CM announces Puneeth’s cremation will be held tomorrow

Speaking to the media the CM said, “The decision was made as there were thousands of public waiting at Kanteerava stadium. We discussed it with the family members and cremation will be held Sunday.”

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: October 30, 2021 3:19:25 pm
Puneeth Rajkumar deathGovernor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot pays last respects to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar at Kanteerava stadium on Saturday.

As the thousands of fans arrived to pay their last respects to Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the cremation will be done Sunday. The actor passed away Friday after a sudden heart attack at the age of 46.

Speaking to the media he said, “The decision was made as there were thousands of public waiting at Kanteerava stadium. We discussed it with the family members and cremation will be held Sunday.”

He added, “It is a challenge to handle such a huge crowd after sunset. The public can pay their last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar till Sunday. We request people to cooperate and maintain peace.”

“Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar’s daughter Drithi Rajkumar landed in Delhi and is expected to reach Bengaluru by evening 5:30 pm,” Bommai said.

“Till afternoon, the state government had plans to go ahead with the cremation Saturday evening but after police and civic officials, the Chief Minister postponed the cremation to Sunday,” said a senior police officer.

The police officer added at least 10,000 people are in line from Friday evening till now and fans are flocking the stadium without any break.

