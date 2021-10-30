With people flooding to pay last respects, Karnataka CM announces Puneeth’s cremation will be held tomorrow

As the thousands of fans arrived to pay their last respects to Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the cremation will be done Sunday. The actor passed away Friday after a sudden heart attack at the age of 46.

Speaking to the media he said, “The decision was made as there were thousands of public waiting at Kanteerava stadium. We discussed it with the family members and cremation will be held Sunday.”

He added, “It is a challenge to handle such a huge crowd after sunset. The public can pay their last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar till Sunday. We request people to cooperate and maintain peace.”

“Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar’s daughter Drithi Rajkumar landed in Delhi and is expected to reach Bengaluru by evening 5:30 pm,” Bommai said.

“Till afternoon, the state government had plans to go ahead with the cremation Saturday evening but after police and civic officials, the Chief Minister postponed the cremation to Sunday,” said a senior police officer.

Also Read | WhatsApp message from Dr Devi Shetty on why Puneeth Rajkumar died is fake, confirms doctor

The police officer added at least 10,000 people are in line from Friday evening till now and fans are flocking the stadium without any break.