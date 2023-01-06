scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

In people-friendly initiative, Bengaluru police set up libraries at 12 stations

Jana Sneha libraries have books, newspapers and magazines for visitors. The books are predominantly in Kannada and English and have been donated by citizens.

Bengaluru libraries (1)The libraries are also equipped with children’s books, sheets, crayons and other colouring material to engage children who may accompany their parents or guardians to the police station. (Express photo)

Written by Dona Elizabeth Sunny

In an effort to make its police stations more people-friendly, a division of the Bengaluru City police has started an initiative to set up libraries on the premises of stations.

Police in the south-east division of Bengaluru have started libraries in 12 stations under it, with the latest one being inaugurated at the Begur police station on December 31 by the renowned theatre personality Arundhati Nag.

“The main intention behind opening libraries at police stations is to comfort and de-stress persons who come to file complaints as well as the police personnel since their jobs entail a certain amount of stress,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-east) C K Baba said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Why you should read ‘Interstate Water Dispute’ ...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Why you should read ‘Interstate Water Dispute’ ...
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?

The Jana Sneha libraries will have books, newspapers and magazines for visitors. The books are predominantly in Kannada and English across different genres and have been donated by citizens. “The sourcing of books, infrastructure and furniture for these libraries took months of hard work,” the South-east division police said.

The libraries are also intended to encourage people to reconnect with books in an era where electronic gadgets have taken over and to bridge the societal gap between the police and people, according to the South-east division police. “While waiting at the station, people can opt to read something they like,” DCP Baba said.

The libraries are also equipped with children’s books, sheets, crayons and other colouring material to engage children who may accompany their parents or guardians to the police station.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

Incidentally, the Koramangala police station, where the South-east DCP’s office is located, set up a children’s play area and a creche in 2019 for working policewomen as part of a similar endeavour.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 19:13 IST
Next Story

Sagol Kangjei: The ancient polo of Manipur, played on the celebrated Manipur Pony

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close