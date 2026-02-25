Pen seller held for allegedly targeting minor girls outside Bengaluru govt school

The Bengaluru District Police on Saturday arrested a 64-year-old roadside vendor who allegedly used his pen-selling business as a cover to target young schoolgirls

A 64-year-old roadside vendor who allegedly used his pen-selling business as a cover to target young schoolgirls was arrested on Saturday by the Bengaluru District Police after three minors reported inappropriate touching outside a government school in Anekal last week.

The pen seller, identified as Krishnamurthy, a resident of Weavers’ Colony on Bannerghatta Road, had been regularly stationing himself near the school premises for the past few months, the police said. He allegedly positioned himself near the school entrance, particularly during the morning hours when parents dropped their children off.

A police officer confirmed that three schoolgirls studying between Classes 2 and 5 have been identified as victims so far.