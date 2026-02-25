Pen seller held for allegedly targeting minor girls outside Bengaluru govt school

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 64-year-old roadside vendor who allegedly used his pen-selling business as a cover to target young schoolgirls was arrested on Saturday by the Bengaluru District Police after three minors reported inappropriate touching outside a government school in Anekal last week.
The pen seller, identified as Krishnamurthy, a resident of Weavers’ Colony on Bannerghatta Road, had been regularly stationing himself near the school premises for the past few months, the police said. He allegedly positioned himself near the school entrance, particularly during the morning hours when parents dropped their children off.
A police officer confirmed that three schoolgirls studying between Classes 2 and 5 have been identified as victims so far.
The case came to light last Friday after a second-grade student informed her parents that the vendor had inappropriately touched her. The parents immediately approached the police, who subsequently, registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The accused was taken into custody on Saturday.
According to investigators, a teacher approached the police station after several students confided in their parents about the alleged misconduct. The information was subsequently brought to the attention of the school administration.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused allegedly targeted minor girls on multiple occasions. The police said he would offer sweets to gain the children’s trust and attempt to isolate them before touching them inappropriately.
Officials are also examining allegations that he may have approached other girls in the early morning hours.
Krishnamurthy was produced before a court after interrogation and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to determine whether more children were targeted.
