scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Must Read

Pegasus row: Karnataka Congress protests ‘snooping’ on leaders before alliance government’s collapse

Party leaders marched towards the Raj Bhavan, where many were detained but released after a while. Reports have claimed that a number of Congress and JD(S) leaders were potential targets of the Pegasus spyware.

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 22, 2021 7:48:54 pm
Karnataka Congress held protests over the alleged surveillance of its leaders. (Express Photos)

Karnataka Congress leaders Thursday held a protest outside the state assembly in Bengaluru after reports claimed that a number of Congress and JD(S) leaders were potential targets of surveillance by the Pegasus spyware in the run-up to the collapse of the alliance government in 2019.

The agitation near the Gandhi statue on the assembly premises saw participation of leaders such as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

The party leaders later marched towards Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, where many were detained but released after a while.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The agitation near the Gandhi statue on the assembly premises saw participation of leaders such as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah. (Express Photo)

Siddaramaiah also submitted a letter addressed to the President of India to the governor, demanding a judicial inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge on the alleged reports of spying.

In a tweet, Shivakumar said, “Our democracy has been repeatedly assaulted by BJP Govt, with latest being #Pegasus spying attack, showing how morally bankrupt this govt is! Protested against the same at Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue at Vidhana Soudha before laying siege at Governor house, alongside Congress leaders.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai said the allegations of phone tapping using the Pegasus software is an international conspiracy.

Click here for more

Responding to reports spying in the run-up to the alliance government’s collapse, Bommai said, “These reports are created to spread misinformation and controversies to malign the nation. It is a conspiracy involving foreign press where these kinds of campaigns are done against India. Using digital platforms, they try to destabilise different countries. Now, their eyes are set on India.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 22: Latest News

Advertisement