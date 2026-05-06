Peenya elevated flyover closure in Bengaluru: Take these routes to avoid early-morning traffic snarls

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The four-day partial closure of Bengaluru’s Peenya elevated flyover for final load testing affected traffic on Tumakuru Road on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded on the stretch.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is conducting the final load testing to ensure the structural integrity of the Dr Sri Shivakumar Swamiji flyover, known as the Peenya elevated flyover.
The flyover will be closed for four days from May 5, between 5 am and 11 am, so that repair work related to replacing 1,422 prestressed cables can be carried out at an expense of Rs 32 crore.
With the 4.2km flyover out of service during morning peak hours, traffic crawled through Peenya, Jalahalli, SRS Junction, and nearby stretches, significantly pushing up travel time. Early morning hours, overnight buses from north Karnataka, which use the same route, were also seen stuck in traffic.
“The morning buses from north Karnataka have added salt to the wound. They could have done it late at night or later in the day, by afternoon, when vehicle density is relatively less,” said a commuter.
While commuters normally take 15 to 20 minutes to cover the stretch, motorists complained of delays of over an hour due to the closure of the flyover in the last two days.
A critical artery for traffic moving across multiple districts and in and out of north Bengaluru, the Peenya flyover has been shut repeatedly in the last five years for maintenance work.
The traffic restriction has been imposed from Kennametal Widia Upper Ramp to SRS Down Ramp and from CMTI Junction to Parle-G Toll (via Flyover).
Last year, following rain, the flyover was closed due to waterlogging.
From Nelamangala to Bengaluru: Take a diversion near Kennametal Factory via NH-4 (below flyover) and the service road
Route: 8th Mile → Dasarahalli → Jalahalli Cross → Peenya Police Station Junction → SRS Junction → Goraguntepalya.
From CMTI to Nelamangala: Travel via NH-4 (below flyover) and service road.
Route: SRS Junction → Peenya Police Station Junction → Jalahalli Cross → Dasarahalli → 8th Mile → Parle G Toll.
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