Peenya elevated flyover closure in Bengaluru: Take these routes to avoid early-morning traffic snarls

With the Peenya elevated flyover out of service during morning peak hours, traffic crawled through Peenya, Jalahalli, SRS Junction, and nearby stretches. (Representative image)

The four-day partial closure of Bengaluru’s Peenya elevated flyover for final load testing affected traffic on Tumakuru Road on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded on the stretch.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is conducting the final load testing to ensure the structural integrity of the Dr Sri Shivakumar Swamiji flyover, known as the Peenya elevated flyover.

The flyover will be closed for four days from May 5, between 5 am and 11 am, so that repair work related to replacing 1,422 prestressed cables can be carried out at an expense of Rs 32 crore.

With the 4.2km flyover out of service during morning peak hours, traffic crawled through Peenya, Jalahalli, SRS Junction, and nearby stretches, significantly pushing up travel time. Early morning hours, overnight buses from north Karnataka, which use the same route, were also seen stuck in traffic.