Extra 3 floors, basement kitchens, no licence: 65% of Bengaluru PGs flout rules

An audit by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) of paying guest (PG) facilities in Bengaluru has revealed that more than 65 per cent are unauthorised and that many violate safety norms.

The audit followed directions issued by the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court in the wake of the collapse of a five-storey PG facility that killed seven people in Southwest Delhi on September 6.

The audit, carried out by all five city corporations under the GBA, showed that 3,597 of Bengaluru’s 5,480 PG facilities operate without a licence. It also revealed that unauthorised addition of three extra floors over the permitted two, coupled with basement work for seepage, weakened old foundations at many facilities.