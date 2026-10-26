Extra 3 floors, basement kitchens, no licence: 65% of Bengaluru PGs flout rules

An audit by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) of paying guest (PG) facilities in Bengaluru has revealed that more than 65 per cent are unauthorised and that many violate safety norms.
The audit followed directions issued by the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court in the wake of the collapse of a five-storey PG facility that killed seven people in Southwest Delhi on September 6.
The audit, carried out by all five city corporations under the GBA, showed that 3,597 of Bengaluru’s 5,480 PG facilities operate without a licence. It also revealed that unauthorised addition of three extra floors over the permitted two, coupled with basement work for seepage, weakened old foundations at many facilities.
The highest number of unauthorised PG facilities were found in the East City Corporation: 2,103, followed by the South City Corporation at 621.
An official said the GBA would submit the audit data to the high court and that it had issued notices to the errant PG facilities.
Four categories of unauthorised PGs
The health department, which is empowered to issue licences, said a 2025 Urban Development Department circular rules out trade licences for PG facilities in four situations: those on roads narrower than 40 feet, those violating building plans, those operating in residential areas, and those with kitchens in basements. Such establishments are classed as unauthorised.
An official said the government had neglected these unsafe facilities for several years. “Some of them state that they just have two or three floors but construct up to seven floors and run PGs, especially in the tech corridor area. Not just safety, but other issues like hygiene should also bother the agencies,” the official said.
On July 23, an LPG gas cylinder exploded at Jai Sai Comforts PG in Bommasandra and ten migrant workers from West Bengal sustained severe burns, some up to 60 per cent.
In December last year, a 23-year-old man was killed after a cylinder gas exploded at Seven Hills Sai Co-living PG in Bengaluru.
In September, the GBA informed the high court that it would initiate action, including demolition, against unauthorised PG facilities.
Audit at a glance
City Corporation: Central
Licensed PGs: 299
Unauthorised PGs: 313
City Corporation: North
Licensed PGs: 499
Unauthorised PGs: 340
City Corporation: West
Licensed PGs: 633
Unauthorised PGs: 220
City Corporation: South
Licensed PGs: 288
Unauthorised PGs: 621
City Corporation: East
Licensed PGs: 164
Unauthorised PGs: 2,103