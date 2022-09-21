‘PayCM’ row: Bengaluru police register 4 FIRs

The police Wednesday registered four FIRs against unknown persons for putting up ‘PayCM’ posters targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in various parts of Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru police said they have found during initial investigation that some youths went around the city in an autorickshaw and pasted the posters.

Read in Political Pulse | ‘PayCM’ posters with QR codes spring up in Bengaluru, Bommai hits back at Congress

On Wednesday, while the state Assembly session in Karnataka was underway, some ‘unknown persons’ allegedly put up ‘PayCM’ posters with QR codes and Bommai’s pictures. The QR codes purportedly take one to the ‘40 percent sarkara’ website launched by the Congress recently for citizens to report and register complaints against the ruling BJP government.

According to sources, ‘PayCM’ posters were put in RT Nagar near the chief minister’s residence, Sadashivanagar, Sheshadripuram, Bharatinagar, High grounds, Vidhana Soudha, and Ashok Nagar, among others.

The police have registered FIRs at High grounds, Sadashivanagar, Vidhana Soudha and Bharathi Nagar police stations based on complaints filed by civic officials.

A police officer said the FIRs were filed under various sections of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981. He added that the number of FIRs in this case may increase Thursday given that more BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) officials are expected to approach them.