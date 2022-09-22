scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

PayCM posters: Bengaluru police arrest two Congress workers

Congress recently launched a campaign against the BJP government alleging widespread corruption in awarding contracts for government works and in recruitment to jobs.

Videos of police personnel removing the posters have gone viral on social media platforms. (Express Photo)

The Bengaluru City police arrested Karnataka Congress social media coordinator B R Naidu and Congress IT cell member Gagan Yadav late Wednesday for allegedly pasting ‘PayCM’ posters in parts of the city, said officials Thursday.

The posters resembled the design and logo of PayTM, a digital payments company, and were found plastered on walls and at bus stops Wednesday morning. They contained the image of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a QR code format and if scanned, the image directed people to the 40percentsarkara.com website launched by Karnataka Congress.

Videos of police personnel removing the posters have gone viral on social media platforms.

Also read |‘PayCM’ row: Bengaluru police register 4 FIRs

Congress recently launched a campaign against the BJP government alleging widespread corruption in awarding contracts for government works and in recruitment to jobs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

On Wednesday, Bommai had ordered an inquiry into the posters and termed the campaign as a ploy to malign his name and that of Karnataka.

Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu, in a tweet, took a dig at the CM over the arrests, saying anyone who does not tolerate criticism by people cannot be a mass leader. “Such dictatorial tendencies are an insult to democracy,” said Babu.

More from Bangalore

Bommai’s stature has diminished due to the arrests of Congress workers and criticising the failures of the government is part of their freedom of expression, Babu added.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 10:04:00 am
Next Story

Rama tulsi or Krishna tulsi: Which is healthier?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement