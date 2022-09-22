PayCM posters: Bengaluru police arrest two Congress workers

The Bengaluru City police arrested Karnataka Congress social media coordinator B R Naidu and Congress IT cell member Gagan Yadav late Wednesday for allegedly pasting ‘PayCM’ posters in parts of the city, said officials Thursday.

The posters resembled the design and logo of PayTM, a digital payments company, and were found plastered on walls and at bus stops Wednesday morning. They contained the image of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a QR code format and if scanned, the image directed people to the 40percentsarkara.com website launched by Karnataka Congress.

Videos of police personnel removing the posters have gone viral on social media platforms.

Congress recently launched a campaign against the BJP government alleging widespread corruption in awarding contracts for government works and in recruitment to jobs.

On Wednesday, Bommai had ordered an inquiry into the posters and termed the campaign as a ploy to malign his name and that of Karnataka.

Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu, in a tweet, took a dig at the CM over the arrests, saying anyone who does not tolerate criticism by people cannot be a mass leader. “Such dictatorial tendencies are an insult to democracy,” said Babu.

Bommai’s stature has diminished due to the arrests of Congress workers and criticising the failures of the government is part of their freedom of expression, Babu added.