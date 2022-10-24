PayCM poster campaign: Karnataka HC quashes case against local Congress leaders

The Karnataka High Court has terminated a case filed against two Congress leaders under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act for allegedly having PayCM posters put up at Nelamangala in September.

The president of the Indian Youth Congress for the Nelamangala region, Narayana Gowda J S, and the president of the legal cell of the Congress for the region, Ramakrishna V, were named in a suo motu case booked by police over the posters of a Congress campaign on corruption in the state’s BJP government.

The case was registered on September 22 after a police officer on night duty at Nelamangala found three people pasting the posters on walls in public places. When arrested, they told police that the local Congress leaders had instructed them to paste the posters all over the town in Bengaluru Rural district.

Police alleged that the Congress functionaries had issued the instructions over the telephone to the arrested men and that the incident amounted to an offence under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

The two Congress leaders approached the high court, which allowed their plea to quash the FIR on September 30.

“In the considered view of this court, the allegations made against the petitioners would not attract any of the offences either under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act or under the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said in his order. “The allegation against the petitioners is that they have telephonically instructed pasting of the bills/posters, which cannot mean that they would become guilty of the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, as they have not done any act that would become an offence under the Act.”

“If they have not done any act that would become offence under the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the provisions of the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act also cannot be laid against them, as the allegation against the petitioners admittedly is that they have telephonically instructed some other accused to lay the posters,” the single-judge bench said.