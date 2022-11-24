Pay Rs 2 more for Nandini milk, curd in Karnataka from today

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced on Wednesday that the price of Nandini milk and curd in the state will increase by Rs 2 per litre/kg from Thursday. While toned milk will now cost Rs 39 per litre, curd will cost Rs 47 per kg.

The federation, which had initially proposed to increase the price by Rs 3, eventually decided on a Rs 2 increase after a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last week.

“We have increased the price keeping consumers as well as farmers in mind. We seek public cooperation,” KMF chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi said after a meeting in Bengaluru.

In its order, the KMF said that the additional amount will be passed on to the farmers.

B C Satish, the managing director of KMF, said that for every Re 1, farmers get 79 paise. Pointing out that the cost of fodder has gone up in the last two years, Satish said, “We have increased the prices to promote dairy farming. Compared to other states and private milk suppliers, the price of milk products is nominal (in Karnataka),” he said.

The cost of special milk will increase from Rs 43 to Rs 45 a litre.