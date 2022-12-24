Paul Muddha, a visually impaired Bengaluru path-breaker trains others to break the shackles

Written by Subhashini Ramasamy

Paul Muddha, a 53-year-old visually impaired employee at Canara Bank, lives two lives – one as a banker, and the other, as a social worker. Post 5 pm every day, once he wraps up his work at the bank, he heads to Snehadeep Trust, an organisation he founded in 2008. He then goes on to manage the day-to-day affairs at the trust that provides resources and extends support to people with disabilities.

Owing to his phenomenal work both as a divisional manager at Canara Bank and the founder of Snehadeep Trust, he recently received the NCPEDP–Mindtree Helen Keller Award. It was a dream come true for Paul Muddha, who had longed to win the award for over 10 years. However, this is not a first for Muddha.

“In 2004, I was honoured to receive an award for best employee from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam,” he said.

Having grown up in a residential school for the blind at Whitefield, Bengaluru, Muddha learned how to read and write in Braille while gaining knowledge of the English language.

In 1981, the concept of integrated education was introduced in the country. This meant that students with disabilities could learn alongside other students. His batch was treated as the experimental one as it was the first to experience this new system of education. While this came with its own set of challenges, initially, the teachers went the extra mile to learn Braille, making it easier for him and his classmates.

“The experiment turned out to be a success, and I passed my SSLC with flying colours in 1987 and was felicitated for the same,” said Muddha.

Motivated by the felicitation, he pursued his pre-university and bachelor’s degree in the arts stream from St. Joseph’s College, Bengaluru.

“Despite clearing the entrance exam required to secure admission for an MBA, I had to plead with numerous authorities since they would not admit a visually impaired person. But I did not give up till I finally got the seat that I deserved,” said Paul Muddha. “I would record my MBA lessons on cassettes and learn by constantly listening to them. I went on to earn a doctorate in the years to come,” he added.

After taking up a job as a telephone operator at Canara Bank, he worked hard to rise to the ranks of the bank’s divisional manager.

Simultaneously, he also manages the functioning of Snehadeep Trust. After a typical day at work, one can find him carrying out his responsibilities at the trust. With help from his son and daughter, he works tirelessly to reach out to and help people with disabilities.

“My foster parents never expected monetary favours from me. Instead, they asked me to help more people who are like me,” said Muddha. “Now, I’m grateful that my own children help me out with running the organisation.”

Back in 2008, the trust began with merely three children. Today, Snehadeep Trust has successfully extended its support to around 19,000 students by providing them with the necessary assistance for educational purposes.

When the organisation grew, it began a computer training programme and provided more resources for people with disabilities. “I have provided computer training to 1,400 students over the years, and most of them have landed good jobs,” he said.

“I do not want students with disabilities to face the same struggles that I have. Hence, through the trust, I try to help them in the best possible manner,” he added.

In addition to its Bangalore centre, the trust has also established a school for the blind in Ranebennur, Karnataka. The organisation has no funding from the government and runs on funds from corporates and donors.

“In this age of technology, it has become easier for people like me to adapt to workspaces. I hope that one day every person with a disability turns into an employed taxpayer. That would make me the happiest,” Muddha said.

With hope for the generations to come, Muddha says he wishes that people with disabilities overcome challenges and take more significant strides in life.