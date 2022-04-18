Parts of Whitefield in Bengaluru to see power cuts from April 18 to 21; Here’s the full list of areas

Areas in Whitefield in Bengaluru may witness power cuts Monday due to the cabling work by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom).

According to Bescom, there will be a power cut between 10 am to 5 pm in Varthur Main Road, Halasalli Road, Halasalli Cross, Ballagere Road, and surrounding areas of Varthur on Monday. On Tuesday (April 19), areas including Gunjur, Gunjur Hosahalli, Gunjur Main Road, and Krupanidhi College Road will face power cuts between 10 am to 5 pm, Bescom added in the release.

There will be no power supply on April 20 between 10 am to 5 pm in Channasadra, Bodhakakanahalli, Hosahalli, Soukya Road, FCI Gowdon, Safal, VSR Layout, Koraluru, Thimmashettihalli, and Hemandanahalli, Bescom said.

On April 21, Prashanth Layout, Upkar Layout, Prithvi Layout, Whitefield Main road, ECC Road, and Swami Vivekananda Road will face power cuts between 10 am to 5 pm.