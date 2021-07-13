Parts of Bengaluru to face power cut till July 17

Updated: July 13, 2021 12:01:58 pm
Parts of South and Southeast Bengaluru will experience power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm till 17 July, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said in a release.
The power cut is scheduled in Nanjappa Layout, Vinayaka Nagar, Chandrappa Layout, Wilson Garden, Madiwala, Bande Park, Krishna Layout, Begur-Koppa Road, L&T South City, Electronics City, HSR Layout, HSR Layout 19th Main, Mailasandra and the surrounding areas from July 12 to 14.
July 15 to 17- Adugodi Police Quarters, Koramangala 8th Block, St John’s Hospital, Big Bazaar, Accenture, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, HSR Layout 5th Main, Mico Layout and the surrounding areas.
