Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Parts of Bengaluru to face power cut till July 17

The power cut is scheduled in Nanjappa Layout, Vinayaka Nagar, Chandrappa Layout, Wilson Garden, Madiwala, Bande Park, Krishna Layout, Begur-Koppa Road, L&T South City, Electronics City, HSR Layout, HSR Layout 19th Main, Mailasandra and the surrounding areas from July 12 to 14.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 13, 2021 12:01:58 pm
Parts of South and Southeast Bengaluru will experience power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm till 17 July, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said in a release.

July 15 to 17- Adugodi Police Quarters, Koramangala 8th Block, St John’s Hospital, Big Bazaar, Accenture, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, HSR Layout 5th Main, Mico Layout and the surrounding areas.

