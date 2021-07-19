scorecardresearch
Monday, July 19, 2021
Parts of Bengaluru to face power outage today

There will be no power supply today in a few areas areas coming under Jayanagar sub division.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
July 19, 2021 1:22:28 pm
Power will be disupted in S2, S6 and S18 sub-divisions. (Reuters)

There will be no power supply on July 19 in the following areas coming under Jayanagar sub division, an official release by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) stated.

The areas affected are:

S2 sub-division: BMTC; Sudhamnagar, Siddaiah Road from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

S6: Elita, Astalakshmi Layout, Puttenahalli, K.R. Layout; S9 Padmanabhanagar, S9 office, Ring Road, 27th Main Road, Yarabnagar Main Road, Masjid Road, BSNL Office, Government Hospital, NPTI Circle, Indian Oil Petrol Pump, S15, Banashankari: Kathriguppe Main Road and Kathriguppe village, 100 Feet Ring Road, from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.;

S18: Arehalli MUSS: Brindavana Layout from 9.10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S18: Subramanyapura MUSS: Turahalli, from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

