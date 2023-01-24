Partly cloudy skies, foggy mornings on the forecast for Bengaluru this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Bengaluru will witness partly cloudy skies and the early morning hours will have fog till January 28. The minimum temperature will hover between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

On January 15, Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius. Previously, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius on January 2, 2019.

On January 24, Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, while Mysuru reported the lowest minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius in the state.

The weather department predicted that dry weather will prevail over the state owing to southeastern winds. “Light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka. Dry weather very likely to prevail over north interior Karnataka,” the Met department said in a release.

According to the IMD’s historical data, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Bengaluru in January was 7.8 degrees Celsius on January 13, 1884. Other lowest minimum temperatures recorded were on January 9, 1992 (11.2 degrees Celsius), January 6, 1992 (11.3 degrees Celsius), January 5, 1977 (11.4 degrees Celsius), January 15, 1990 (11.5 degrees Celsius), January 19, 1993 (11.6 degrees Celsius) and January 3, 1993 (11.7 degree Celsius).