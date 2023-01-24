scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Partly cloudy skies, foggy mornings on the forecast for Bengaluru this week

On January 15, Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather department predicted that dry weather will prevail over the state owing to southeastern winds. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
Listen to this article
Partly cloudy skies, foggy mornings on the forecast for Bengaluru this week
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Bengaluru will witness partly cloudy skies and the early morning hours will have fog till January 28. The minimum temperature will hover between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

On January 15, Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius. Previously, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius on January 2, 2019.

On January 24, Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, while Mysuru reported the lowest minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius in the state.

The weather department predicted that dry weather will prevail over the state owing to southeastern winds. “Light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka. Dry weather very likely to prevail over north interior Karnataka,” the Met department said in a release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
More from Bangalore

According to the IMD’s historical data, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Bengaluru in January was 7.8 degrees Celsius on January 13, 1884. Other lowest minimum temperatures recorded were on January 9, 1992 (11.2 degrees Celsius), January 6, 1992 (11.3 degrees Celsius), January 5, 1977 (11.4 degrees Celsius), January 15, 1990 (11.5 degrees Celsius), January 19, 1993 (11.6 degrees Celsius) and January 3, 1993 (11.7 degree Celsius).

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 19:06 IST
Next Story

A glamourous Parisian’s haute couture wardrobe goes up for auction at Christie’s

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close