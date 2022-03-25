Partial disruption of Bengaluru Metro operations on Saturday

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) said it will suspend Namma Metro services between Byappanahalli and MG Road Metro stations from 9:30pm on Saturday due to civil maintenance work on the Purple Line.

The services will be resume at 7 am on Sunday. The maintenance work will take place between Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda metro stations and the operations between MG Road and Kengeri will be normal.

“Last train leaving Kengeri metro station towards Byappanahalli is at 9 pm and from Byappanahalli metro station towards Kengeri is at 9.30 pm. On Sunday Metro station service will resume normally at 7 am as per schedule on the entire purple line,” BMRCL stated in the release.

BMRCL clarified that the metro service on the Green Line of Namma metro will not be affected and trains will run normally as per schedule.