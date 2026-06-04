Parents walk in on widowed daughter attempting suicide after smothering her children in Karnataka

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Less than a month after losing her husband in a road accident, a 22-year-old woman allegedly smothered her two young children to death before attempting suicide in Karnataka’s Kolar district, the police said on Thursday.
The woman, identified as Bujjamma, allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter Saraswathi and one-year-old son Hemashri on Wednesday before attempting suicide in Alangur village of Mulbagal taluk.
According to the police, Bujjamma and her husband Babu, natives of Vinayakapuram in Andhra Pradesh, had been working at a mango orchard in Alangur for the past year. On May 10, Babu was killed in a road accident while travelling to his native village along with his brother. While Babu died in the accident, his brother sustained injuries.
The police said Bujjamma had been struggling emotionally following her husband’s death.
The incident came to light when Bujjamma’s parents, unable to contact her, arrived at her home to check on her. They allegedly found the two children dead and Bujjamma attempting to take her own life. She was rescued and later taken into custody.
“The husband died in an accident recently. Preliminary investigation indicates that she was unable to come to terms with the loss. So far, we have not found evidence suggesting financial distress, though all angles are being investigated,” a police officer said.
The Nangali police have registered a murder case against Bujjamma and are investigating.
The police said Bujjamma is currently in judicial custody.
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