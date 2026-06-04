Parents walk in on widowed daughter attempting suicide after smothering her children in Karnataka

Less than a month after losing her husband in a road accident, a 22-year-old woman allegedly smothered her two young children to death before attempting suicide in Karnataka’s Kolar district, the police said on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Bujjamma, allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter Saraswathi and one-year-old son Hemashri on Wednesday before attempting suicide in Alangur village of Mulbagal taluk.

According to the police, Bujjamma and her husband Babu, natives of Vinayakapuram in Andhra Pradesh, had been working at a mango orchard in Alangur for the past year. On May 10, Babu was killed in a road accident while travelling to his native village along with his brother. While Babu died in the accident, his brother sustained injuries.