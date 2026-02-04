Irked over parents’ scolding, Bengaluru teen girl, brother go on a bus odyssey across Karnataka

A 13-year-old girl who left home with her nine-year-old brother on February 2 after being reprimanded by their parents was traced and reunited with her family on Tuesday, the Bengaluru police said.

The siblings went missing from the Ashwathnagar area under the HAL police station limits after their parents scolded them on Saturday for skipping tuition classes. “On Monday, the siblings left the house, saying they were going for tuition. They carried a bag containing some clothes and food items. When they did not return until night, a missing complaint was filed on February 2. The children were traced and rescued the next morning, within five hours of the missing complaint being filed,” a police officer said.