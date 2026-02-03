Parents say theft-accused boy was assaulted at Bengaluru police station; child rights panel seeks report

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) on Tuesday sought a report on an allegation that a 11-year-old boy accused of gold theft was assaulted at the Parappana Agrahara police station in Bengaluru. The police have also ordered an inquiry, even as officials deny any use of force during the boy’s questioning.

According to the boy’s family, he was accused of stealing a purse containing 120 g of gold from a woman at Vinayak Layout in Shantipur when she allegedly stopped near his father’s shop in August 2025. The boy was inside the shop watching videos on a mobile phone. The woman is said to have given him Rs 10 before leaving for Tamil Nadu.

Six days later, the woman reportedly returned to file a police complaint alleging that her purse containing 120 g of gold had been stolen, naming the boy as the suspect. The police initially questioned the boy and let him go after he denied the allegation.

However, the boy’s parents said that nearly five days ago, the woman filed a fresh complaint against the boy, after which the police summoned him and his parents once again. They claimed he was beaten in their presence, intimidated by repeatedly switching the lights on and off, and forced to record a video confession stating that he had stolen the gold.

The family further alleged that the police had threatened to jail the parents if the gold was not returned after showing them the “confession” video. The boy is alleged to have sustained injuries to his ear and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Visuals of their media statements have surfaced online.

The parents questioned why the case was revived after several months and alleged a gross violation of child protection laws, seeking action against the police personnel involved. Visuals of their statements have since surfaced online.

‘In Child Welfare Committee officer’s presence’

Denying the allegations, police said the boy was questioned in the presence of his parents and a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officer. “The child admitted that he had taken the bag containing the gold chain in front of his family members and the CWC officer. No physical assault took place at any point,” a senior police officer said.

Police sources reiterated that the interaction with the child was conducted strictly in accordance with the guidelines under the Juvenile Justice Act and that the child was not subjected to any illegal interrogation or physical harm.

The matter came to light after visuals of the injured child surfaced online, following which the KSCPCR took suo motu cognisance. KSCPCR Chairperson Shashidhar S Kosambe said the commission had sought a detailed report and would examine whether the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act were complied with.

The deputy commissioner of police of the Electronic City division ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident and sought a comprehensive report on the sequence of events, including the manner in which the boy was questioned, the police said.