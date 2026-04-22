Court orders FIR against Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara over ‘Rs 500 bet’ remark at kabaddi event

The complaint states that while distributing prizes, the Karnataka home minister publicly acknowledged losing the bet, which subsequently led to legal scrutiny. File Photo

The Bengaluru city court Tuesday directed the Tumakuru police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara over his alleged admission of placing a Rs 500 bet during a kabaddi tournament.

The order was passed by the 42nd Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court judge, K N Shivakumar, following a private complaint filed by H R Nagabhushan, who argued that the Karnataka home minister’s statement amounted to promoting an illegal activity.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the court directed the Kodigehalli police in Tumakuru to register an FIR against the Karnataka home minister and conduct a detailed investigation.