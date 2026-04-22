Court orders FIR against Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara over ‘Rs 500 bet’ remark at kabaddi event

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The Bengaluru city court Tuesday directed the Tumakuru police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara over his alleged admission of placing a Rs 500 bet during a kabaddi tournament.
The order was passed by the 42nd Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court judge, K N Shivakumar, following a private complaint filed by H R Nagabhushan, who argued that the Karnataka home minister’s statement amounted to promoting an illegal activity.
Taking cognisance of the matter, the court directed the Kodigehalli police in Tumakuru to register an FIR against the Karnataka home minister and conduct a detailed investigation.
According to the complaint, the incident pertains to a state-level pre-university students’ kabaddi tournament held in Tumakuru. During the event, Parameshwara allegedly placed a friendly wager of Rs 500 with Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan, backing the Vijayapura team. However, the Dakshina Kannada team went on to win the final 36–26.
The complaint states that while distributing prizes, the Karnataka home minister publicly acknowledged losing the bet, which subsequently led to legal scrutiny.
Although the amount involved was small and the remark was allegedly made in a light-hearted manner, the complainant argued that betting is illegal and that public figures must avoid endorsing or engaging in such activities. He also contended that a person holding constitutional office should refrain from statements that could be seen as promoting unlawful conduct.
Opposition parties have also criticised the remark, terming it inappropriate.
Authorities are expected to proceed with the investigation in accordance with the court’s directive.
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