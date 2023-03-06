No need to panic over H3N2 infections, says Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Monday said there was no need to panic over H3N2 infections in the state. He added that the government will soon release precautionary guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.

An order will be issued directing all health staff at hospitals to wear masks compulsorily, he said. The minister was speaking after holding a meeting with the technical advisory committee and senior officials over a spike in H3N2 infections in the state.

From January to March, 26 cases of H3N2, 20 cases of H1N1, 10 cases of influenza B10, and 69 cases of adenoviral flu were detected in the state, he said. Of the H3N2 cases, two were in Bengaluru.

He warned people against taking antibiotic pills for flu-like symptoms without a prescription. “Many are taking antibiotic pills on their own. Experts opine that it is not right to take medicine without a doctor’s advice… Medicines need to be given based on symptoms,” he said, adding that there was no shortage of medicine in the state.

The early onset of summer aggravated the situation, he said, advising people to avoid exposure to the sun from 11 am to 3 pm. The viral infection will clear within two to five days. People who had Covid-19 earlier are observed to experience more coughing when infected, the minister said.

According to Sudhakar, influenza vaccination is administered every year and all healthcare workers are instructed to get it. For various doctors and medical staff, including those working in the ICU, vaccines will be provided by the government. These vaccines were administered till 2019 but discontinued in recent years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now, vaccinations will resume in all 31 districts,” he said.