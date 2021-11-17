Covid gave market push to telemedicine, say experts at Bengaluru Tech Summit

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a rise in the number of annual medical tests and the emergence of telemedicine as a viable market, Anand Sivaraman, CEO of Remidio, said at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.

Participating in a panel discussion on ‘Investing in Nextgen Medtech and Diagnostics’, he said patients now are more attracted towards more low-touch marketing of services in the field of diagnostics. “With business-to-consumer marketing practices becoming more accessible, new delivery mechanisms and innovations are emerging now. Most diagnostics are being forced to get into delivery innovations which have spurred investors to go bullish on the sector,” he said.

Lalith Kishore, COO of InDx, said Indian medtech companies and diagnostics have made a mark in achieving a higher level of indigenisation of products and services. “There is a whole rush of manufacturers in the product development cycle who are ready to push their products in the post-Covid environment. The quality, speed and efficiency of product suppliers have scaled up and there is a large supply of molecular diagnostic tests in the new ecosystem,” he said.

Ranjith Menon, ED of Chiratae, said the emergence of artificial intelligence has given more confidence to investors as they continue to be bullish on emerging technologies.

Nikhil Phadke, CSO of GenePath Diagnostics, said molecular diagnostics has become more affordable now and people are getting tested more proactively.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had inaugurated the 24th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit, which will be a three-day event held in the hybrid format this time. On November 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the crossover sessions of the summit and Australia’s Sydney Dialogue.

The summit is being jointly organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT of the government of Karnataka and the Software Technology Parks of India.