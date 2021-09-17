Pandemic delays completion of Bengaluru airport’s Terminal II

The disruption in the global supply chain and shortage of manpower owing to the Covid-19 pandemic have led to a delay in the completion of Bengaluru International Airport’s Terminal II, the management of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said on Thursday.

The airport authorities said they were now committed to ensure completion of all projects at the Kempegowda International Airport within existing deadlines. The March 2021 deadline for completion of Terminal II was pushed to March 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, the BIAL spokesperson said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted various construction projects. In addition, Covid-19 safety protocols for construction workers had to be factored into the plans. This is the reason why there has been a delay in the completion of Terminal II. We are also cognizant of the fact that the current passenger volumes are low, and recovery will take some more time. In this context, it is important that we manage to operationalise T2 in a financially-responsible manner.”

The construction and development work for Terminal II are likely to cost around Rs 13,000 crores. The first phase of the new terminal, according to BIAL’s vision document, will have a capacity to cater to 25 million passengers per annum. “The construction work of Terminal II is making good progress. The Terminal I, which was initially built to handle 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA), is now capable of handling 36 MPPA, thanks to smart digital interventions such as Digi Yatra, Smart Security System and Contactless, Self-Bag Drop. This 36 MPPA-capacity Terminal is enough to cater to the growth in traffic for the next 18 months at least.” the BIAL spokesperson added.

However, work on the airport’s Terminal III will have to wait for some more time. “We are currently focusing on the completion and operationalisation of Terminal III,” the spokesperson said when asked about their plans for Terminal III.

According to the detailed plan released earlier by the BIAL, Terminal II of the Kempegowda International Airport will have elevated walkways, gardens, artificial waterfalls and green seating areas.

The new airport terminal will consist of two levels – all arrivals on the ground floor while departure gates will be on the first floor.

The fresh additions include a multi-level car parking area and a lagoon for water recycling, apart from a multi-modal transport hub comprising a metro station, among others. Taking a step towards sustainability, the entire terminal roof will also house solar panels.

Bengaluru airport is the country’s third busiest airport.