‘We deserve better’: Panama coach says team spent 2 hours in Bengaluru traffic

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic is back in the news after the Panama football team, which was in the city to play India, reportedly took more than two hours to reach the stadium on Friday.

Panama, a two-time FIFA World Cup participant, played the Indian team in a friendly match that ended in a 1–1 draw.

In the post-match press conference, the team’s head coach, Thomas Christiansen, expressed disappointment over logistics and suggested the traffic delay exhausted the players.

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He said, “I don’t want this to sound like an excuse, but it is not easy to be in a bus for two hours in traffic to get to the stadium. The logistics and the travel here were also complicated. We have to be smarter when we sign these agreements again. I don’t want this to sound like an excuse, but we have to be careful with how we handle things inside and outside the pitch because our players deserve better.”