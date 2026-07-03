Pamphlets with BJP leaders’ photos spark row amid SIR

The incident came to light after a video purportedly showing a man, identified as Chandrashekar Patil, distributing pamphlets carrying photos of some BJP leaders went viral on social media. He was accompanied by BLO D P Soumya.

By: Express News Service
1 min readBengaluruJul 3, 2026 05:15 AM IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, Chandrashekar Patil, Pamphlets with BJP leaders’ photos spark row, Pamphlets with BJP leaders’ photos spark row amid SIR, SIR of electoral roll, nationwide SIR, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Assembly elections, Assembly polls, nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, nationwide SIR of of electoral rolls, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, SIR of of electoral rolls, Election Commission, Election Commission of India, Indian express news, current affairsIn a letter to the authorities, former Congress MLA Soumya Reddy has alleged that a BJP-appointed Booth Level Agent (BLA) was caught distributing pamphlets alongside a government-appointed Booth Level Officer (BLO).
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A political controversy broke out in Jayanagar area of Bengaluru, Karnataka after the Congress accused the BJP of distributing pamphlets featuring prominent party leaders while registration for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was underway. In a letter to the authorities, former Congress MLA Soumya Reddy has alleged that a BJP-appointed Booth Level Agent (BLA) was caught distributing pamphlets alongside a government-appointed Booth Level Officer (BLO).

The incident came to light after a video purportedly showing a man, identified as Chandrashekar Patil, distributing pamphlets carrying photos of some BJP leaders went viral on social media. He was accompanied by BLO D P Soumya.

The pamphlets carried images of senior BJP leaders including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Jayanagar BJP MLA C K Ramamurthy and former corporator of Jayanagar East Govind Naidu.

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