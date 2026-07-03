Pamphlets with BJP leaders’ photos spark row amid SIR

In a letter to the authorities, former Congress MLA Soumya Reddy has alleged that a BJP-appointed Booth Level Agent (BLA) was caught distributing pamphlets alongside a government-appointed Booth Level Officer (BLO).

A political controversy broke out in Jayanagar area of Bengaluru, Karnataka after the Congress accused the BJP of distributing pamphlets featuring prominent party leaders while registration for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was underway. In a letter to the authorities, former Congress MLA Soumya Reddy has alleged that a BJP-appointed Booth Level Agent (BLA) was caught distributing pamphlets alongside a government-appointed Booth Level Officer (BLO).

The incident came to light after a video purportedly showing a man, identified as Chandrashekar Patil, distributing pamphlets carrying photos of some BJP leaders went viral on social media. He was accompanied by BLO D P Soumya.