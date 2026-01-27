Palestinian films and Nadav Lapid’s satire await censor nod at Bengaluru International Film Festival

The Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes)’s 17th edition will begin Thursday with several films, including those with a Palestinian theme, awaiting approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Among the films still awaiting the nod are several Palestinian films, including The Voice of Hind Rajab (documenting the death and attempted rescue of the child of the same name), Put Your Soul On Your Hand and Walk (recording the Gaza war through the eyes of video calls with photojournalist Fatima Hassouna) and Palestine 36 (based on the Palestinian revolt against British rule from 1936).

This follows a recent controversy at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), where 19 films, including those dealing with Palestinian issues and classics such as Battleship Potemkin, were denied clearance, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticising the move.