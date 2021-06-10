Pakistani woman staying illegally in Karnataka’s Bhatkal since 2015 arrested

Police arrested Khadija Mehrin (33), who had married Mohiddin Rukkuddin from Bhatkal in 2014 in Dubai.

Karnataka Police has arrested a Pakistani national who has been staying illegally with her husband and three children at Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district since 2015.

Police arrested Khadija Mehrin (33), who had married Mohiddin Rukkuddin from Bhatkal in 2014 in Dubai. Mehrin has been remanded to judicial custody, Bhatkal police informed on Thursday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shivaprakash Devaraju, Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada, confirmed the arrest and said, “She entered India illegally and stayed with her husband at Nawayath Colony in Bhatkal. After her marriage to Mohiddin Rukkuddin in Dubai, Khadija entered India illegally in 2015.”

“She had travelled on a tourist visa to India for three months in 2015 and stayed back illegally. During her stay here, she gave birth to three children,” he added.

Mehrin had also allegedly obtained an Aadhaar card, a ration card, a PAN card, among others, by producing fake documents, police said.

The police arrested the woman following a tip-off. She has been held for violating the provisions of The Foreigners Act, 1946. She was produced before a local court which remanded her to judicial custody, Shivaprakash Devaraju said.