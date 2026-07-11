Pakistani woman, son held in Karnataka for overstaying visa, holding Indian documents

The Karnataka Police are investigating whether the visas of the accused were not renewed following the Centre’s measures relating to Pakistani nationals post the 2025 Pahalgam attack.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Jul 11, 2026 07:52 PM IST
VisaThe police said Farhanaz married Ayub Khan, a resident of Dasaragere village, and the couple has two children. (Image generated by AI)
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The Karnataka Police Saturday announced they have arrested a Pakistani woman and her son for overstaying their visas and for obtaining Indian identity documents without acquiring citizenship.

According to the police, the accused, Farhanaz, and her son, Mohammed Fardeen Khan, were living in Bagepalli taluk of Chikkaballapur district even after their visas expired.

Accused Pakistani woman Farhanaz, who has been accused of overstaying her visa. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

 

A case against the mother-son duo was registered based on a complaint filed by Bagepalli Tahsildar Manisha N Patri.

According to the complaint, “Mrs Farhanaz Kom Mohammad Ayub Khan and her first son Mohammad Fardeen, who are Pakistani nationals residing in Dasayyagaripally village, have illegally registered their names in the voter identity card and ration card without obtaining Indian citizenship. It is illegal to possess these documents without acquiring Indian citizenship as per the rules. Hence, legal action has been sought against them.”

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The police said Farhanaz had married Ayub Khan, a resident of Dasaragere village, and the couple has two children. They added that Ayub Khan is currently employed as a bus driver in a Gulf country, while Farhanaz and the children had been residing in the village.

The police are also investigating whether their visas were not renewed following the Centre’s measures relating to Pakistani nationals post the 2025 Pahalgam attack.

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“We are verifying the validity of the identity documents and investigating how they were obtained and who facilitated their issuance. We are also examining their immigration status,” a police officer said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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