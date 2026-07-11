Pakistani woman, son held in Karnataka for overstaying visa, holding Indian documents

The police said Farhanaz married Ayub Khan, a resident of Dasaragere village, and the couple has two children. (Image generated by AI)

The Karnataka Police Saturday announced they have arrested a Pakistani woman and her son for overstaying their visas and for obtaining Indian identity documents without acquiring citizenship.

According to the police, the accused, Farhanaz, and her son, Mohammed Fardeen Khan, were living in Bagepalli taluk of Chikkaballapur district even after their visas expired.

Pakistani woman Farhanaz, who has been accused of overstaying her visa. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement) Pakistani woman Farhanaz, who has been accused of overstaying her visa. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

A case against the mother-son duo was registered based on a complaint filed by Bagepalli Tahsildar Manisha N Patri.

According to the complaint, “Mrs Farhanaz Kom Mohammad Ayub Khan and her first son Mohammad Fardeen, who are Pakistani nationals residing in Dasayyagaripally village, have illegally registered their names in the voter identity card and ration card without obtaining Indian citizenship. It is illegal to possess these documents without acquiring Indian citizenship as per the rules. Hence, legal action has been sought against them.”