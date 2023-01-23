Pakistani girl held for entering India illegally to marry UP man she met online

The Bengaluru police said Monday they have arrested a 19-year-old Pakistani woman, who allegedly entered India illegally to marry her boyfriend and later forged her identity to live in the city. The police said the woman has been identified as Iqra Jeewani, who they said married a man from Uttar Pradesh.

The man, Mulayam Singh Yadav, 26, has also been arrested for providing shelter to Jeewani. The arrests came after the state intelligence bureau received a tip-off that a Pakistani national had entered India without valid documents and was living in Bengaluru.

Jeewani met Yadav on a gaming app a few months ago, and entered India through the India-Nepal border, they added. The police said Yadav had been living in Bengaluru for nearly seven years and was working as a security guard.

An avid Ludo player, Yadav met Jeewani on a mobile gaming application and fell in love with her, according to the police. They said Yadav did not know Jeewani was from Pakistan. He later came to know she was from Hyderabad in the neighbouring country.

After deciding to get married, he asked her to come to Kathmandu in Nepal. Their wedding was held in Kathmandu according to Hindu rituals, after which they went to Bihar. On September 28 last year, Yadav returned to Bengaluru with Jeewani and continued to work. He also got her an Aadhaar card after changing her name to Rava Yadav.

A police source said Yadav and Jeewani lived in Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru where a man, Govinda Reddy, had given them a house on rent.

The Bellandur police said a case has been filed under Section 7(2) of the Foreigners Act and sections 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Reddy has also been booked for not collecting details.

Jeewani was produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru.