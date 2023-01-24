scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Pakistan a safe place for Siddaramaiah to contest election: Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi

Ravi said Pakistan was safe as there was "no (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi or (CM) Basavaraj Bommai or (BJP Parliamentary Board member BS) Yediyurappa there.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi was responding to media queries at Haveri on Monday about Siddaramaiah picking the Kolar Assembly constituency to contest the polls. (Twitter/CTRavi)
Listen to this article
Pakistan a safe place for Siddaramaiah to contest election: Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Amid the ongoing attack against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for opting to contest from what is perceived to be a “safe seat”, BJP general secretary C T Ravi said Pakistan would be a safe place for the Congress leader to contest the polls.

“According to my calculations, Pakistan is safe (for Siddaramaiah). For his mentality, a safe place (to contest polls) is Pakistan,” Ravi said. He was responding to media queries at Haveri on Monday about Siddaramaiah picking the Kolar Assembly constituency to contest the polls.

Also Read |Siddaramaiah playing ‘political drama’, won’t contest election from Kolar: Yediyurappa

Ravi said Pakistan was safe as there was “no (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi or (CM) Basavaraj Bommai or (BJP Parliamentary Board member BS) Yediyurappa there. If he goes there, he will be not troubled by (KPCC chief) DK Shivakumar or (Congress leader) G Parameshwara or (AICC president Mallikarjun) Kharge. So, Pakistan is safe.”

Yediyurappa told reporters on Monday that Siddaramaiah would lose wherever he contested from. The BJP leader accused the former Congress chief minister of enacting a “political drama” of pretending to contest from Kolar, when he would actually contest from a constituency in Mysuru district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
More from Bangalore

The Congress leader, who currently represents Badami constituency in Bagalkot district, had announced earlier this month that he would contest from Kolar. It is considered a safe seat for Siddaramaiah as the Kurubas, the community to which he belongs, constitute a major chunk of the Assembly segment.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 16:15 IST
Next Story

Paris-New Delhi flight incidents: DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close