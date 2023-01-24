Pakistan a safe place for Siddaramaiah to contest election: Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi

Amid the ongoing attack against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for opting to contest from what is perceived to be a “safe seat”, BJP general secretary C T Ravi said Pakistan would be a safe place for the Congress leader to contest the polls.

“According to my calculations, Pakistan is safe (for Siddaramaiah). For his mentality, a safe place (to contest polls) is Pakistan,” Ravi said. He was responding to media queries at Haveri on Monday about Siddaramaiah picking the Kolar Assembly constituency to contest the polls.

Ravi said Pakistan was safe as there was “no (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi or (CM) Basavaraj Bommai or (BJP Parliamentary Board member BS) Yediyurappa there. If he goes there, he will be not troubled by (KPCC chief) DK Shivakumar or (Congress leader) G Parameshwara or (AICC president Mallikarjun) Kharge. So, Pakistan is safe.”

Yediyurappa told reporters on Monday that Siddaramaiah would lose wherever he contested from. The BJP leader accused the former Congress chief minister of enacting a “political drama” of pretending to contest from Kolar, when he would actually contest from a constituency in Mysuru district.

The Congress leader, who currently represents Badami constituency in Bagalkot district, had announced earlier this month that he would contest from Kolar. It is considered a safe seat for Siddaramaiah as the Kurubas, the community to which he belongs, constitute a major chunk of the Assembly segment.