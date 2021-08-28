Paid postings have resulted in inefficient police system in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that the emergence of a system of policemen buying lucrative postings by paying politicians has led to an inefficient police system in the state. “There are a lot of issues which is leading to inefficiency that includes payments for postings and transfers,” the former CM said in the context of the Mysuru gang rape case that occurred on August 24.

“Though I do not want to dwell much on it, I blame the government for allowing people to consume alcohol in such places (the site of the crime),” Kumaraswamy said.

A system of policemen buying their way to postings in lucrative executive positions is a widely discussed subject in police and power circles in Karnataka.

In recent times there has been talk of officers paying up to Rs one crore for postings in places like Bengaluru where there are opportunities to make twice the investment.

Police officers, who speak on the condition of anonymity, said the system of paid postings which was prevailing in Bengaluru has reached Mysuru too. A police officer said that inspectors have paid Rs 10-20 lakh to get postings in specific police stations of Mysuru. “It is an open secret that bribes are collected to get postings in Bengaluru city but it has reached tier-two cities now, ” an officer said.

“The system of policemen paying politicians for postings makes it impossible for senior police officers to maintain a system of discipline in the system. The policemen who buy their way to postings have little regard for police hierarchy, ” a senior police officer said.

The system of paid postings has gradually hollowed out the police in Karnataka, the official said.

“When a police officer has paid a politician a heavy amount for a posting he will have to literally commit daylight robberies to recover his investments. As a result he will allow illegal activities to flourish in his territory, ” a senior Bengaluru police officer said.

Very often, the policemen who get paid postings are also expected to provide their political masters with a regular share of the spoils from illegal activities as well, police sources said.