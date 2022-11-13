scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

‘Paid less’ for attending PM Modi rally; protesters not to pursue case

The group had staged a protest at Shidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district Saturday, accusing the local BJP leader of paying only Rs 200 each for participating in the rally held near Devanahalli after assuring them Rs 500 each.

The rally was held Friday (November 11), following the inauguration of Terminal-2 of Kempegowda International Airport and a 108-feet statue of Kempegowda near the airport by the prime minister. (file)

The incident wherein a group of people had threatened to file a cheating complaint against a local BJP leader for allegedly not paying the assured amount to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent rally near Bengaluru was resolved amicably.

The video of the protest was shared widely on social media platforms with the Opposition Congress taking a dig at the BJP over the issue. The workers filed a complaint against BJP leaders, the Congress had said in a tweet, asking party members to ensure justice for those who were ‘cheated’.

The Shidlaghatta police said the issue was resolved amicably Saturday.

“They had filed a complaint after which local leaders came and addressed their concerns. The labourers, too, did not wish to push the issue further,” the official said, adding that an FIR was not filed as the complaint was not pursued further.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 03:06:32 pm
