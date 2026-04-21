Pahalgam: A year after — For this Bengaluru family, loss lingers on in different forms

It has been more than a year since the incident and Dr Sujatha (right) still does not take calls from unknown numbers. (Express photo)

“Our lives have changed forever and I am not in a position to fill the void his demise has left us with,” says Dr Sujatha, wife of Bharat Bhushan, 41, a Bengaluru resident who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack last year. For Bharat’s parents, Sanskrit saying ‘Putra shokam nirantaram’ (the grief of losing a son is eternal) holds true as they are yet to come to terms with the loss.

Bharat, who helped his wife at her diagnostic centre, was killed in front of his wife and their four-and-half years old son.

It has been more than a year since the incident and Dr Sujatha still does not take calls from unknown numbers. “I don’t want to talk about it as the trauma continues to haunt us. I try to remain strong and fortunately my son understands it,” she says.