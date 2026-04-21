Pahalgam: A year after — For this Bengaluru family, loss lingers on in different forms

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“Our lives have changed forever and I am not in a position to fill the void his demise has left us with,” says Dr Sujatha, wife of Bharat Bhushan, 41, a Bengaluru resident who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack last year. For Bharat’s parents, Sanskrit saying ‘Putra shokam nirantaram’ (the grief of losing a son is eternal) holds true as they are yet to come to terms with the loss.
Bharat, who helped his wife at her diagnostic centre, was killed in front of his wife and their four-and-half years old son.
It has been more than a year since the incident and Dr Sujatha still does not take calls from unknown numbers. “I don’t want to talk about it as the trauma continues to haunt us. I try to remain strong and fortunately my son understands it,” she says.
“Bharat used to take care of our son entirely. He used to take him to the park and join him in other activities. I can’t do even 10 per cent of that … but I am trying. Fortunately, my parents and in-laws have been our greatest strength,” she says.
Dr Sujatha recalls that after the incident, she was flooded with calls and messages for over a month and then subsided gradually. “We are living in our own small world and I want to take care of my son well. If I get a call from anyone to speak about the incident, I immediately cut the call and avoid conversation,” she says.
Dr Sujatha says she stays away from social media to protect her peace of mind.
For Bharat’s parents — father Chennaveerappa, a retired officer from Department of Public Instruction, and Shailakumari — the pain of losing their son lingers on. “My parents are suffering from the loss even to this day … I have not seen my father happy since Bharat’s passing and my mother’s health has deteriorated since,” says Preetham CN, eldest brother of Bharat.
“I am more a family oriented man and my sense of responsibility has increased but I am unable to fill the void he left behind,” he says.
Family members recall how structured and organised a person Bharat was. “Our life completely changed after he passed away. We lived in a joint family and we complemented each other in everything. More than a brother, he was a friend to me,” says Preetham.
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