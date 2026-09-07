Karnataka Padma Shri winner Harekala Hajabba gets SIR notice over name mismatch

Padma Shri winner Harekala Hajabba, who has won accolades for facilitating affordable education in Karnataka’s coastal Dakshina Kannada district, received a notice on Monday under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to sources, during the 2002 voter roll revision, his name was registered as Hajabba. However, his current documents—such as the ration card, Aadhaar, passport, and voter ID—show Harekala Hajabba.

The Election Commission served the notice on Hajabba through a booth-level officer to ascertain whether it is the same voter. Sources added that the notice directed Hajabba to submit verification documents on September 11.

Hajabba helped build a primary school in his native village of Harekala in 2000 by saving money earned from selling oranges in Mangaluru city.