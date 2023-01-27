‘Got Padma Bhushan as Modi is PM’: Novelist S L Bhyrappa praises PM but says govt should not block BBC documentary

Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa, who was conferred the Padma Bhushan, said he only got the award because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I got this award as Modi is the PM, or else I would not have received it. Not that I am praising the Modi government for giving this award. I don’t have any political links. Modi is one of the best prime ministers that the country has seen,” Bhyrappa said, speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Thursday. Praising PM Modi, Bhyrappa said he should remain in politics till 2029.

Asked about the latest BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, Bhyrappa said that it was aimed at tarnishing India’s image at a time when the country had assumed the G20 presidency. However, he said, India should not have blocked the documentary.

Bhyrappa said he was not sure why he did not get the award earlier. “…awards will come and go. No one will remember the writer for the awards he got. If readers have interest in the book, they will speak about the writer. A writer will die one day, what is important is will the writing be relevant even after his death,” he added.

Bhyrappa cited an example of classical Kannada poet Kumara Vyasa. “Kumara Vyasa lived 500 years ago but even after his death, his books are read by people, even in villages. If there is such essence in my work, it is a big award, rest will come and go,” he said.