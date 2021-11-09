Know the Padma awardees of Karnataka: Barefoot environmentalist, orange seller who built school, hockey champion and others

Tulasi Gowda (environmentalist) – Padma Shri

On Monday, 77-year-old Tulasi Gowda, called the ‘Encyclopedia of forests’, collected the Padma Shri award barefoot from President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

Tulasi Gowda, who belongs to Halakki, an indigenous Karnataka tribe, is an environmentalist from Honnali village in Uttara Kannada district. Her journey of giving life to more than one lakh trees began at the age of 12.

Poverty haunted Tulasi Gowda as her father passed away when she was just two years old. She was married to Govinde Gowda when she was a minor. It all began when she started to work as a daily wage worker at a nursery taking care of seeds that were to be grown and harvested at Karnataka Forestry Department.

Recognising her work, the Karnataka forest department offered her a permanent job because of her knowledge about forests and plants, especially in identifying medicinal plants.

Harekala Hajabba (social work) – Padma Shri

For many years, Harekala Hajabba (68) was an ordinary orange vendor in Mangaluru, a coastal district of Karnataka. He was born in a poor family at New Papdu in Harekala, 25 km away from Mangaluru. With no access to education as there were no schools in his village, life for Hajabba was all about earning his bread and butter by selling oranges.

However, one incident changed his life. When he could not understand two foreigners asking him in English how much the oranges cost, he realised his misfortune of not having a formal education. Hajabba decided that children from his village should not face such a situation.

An effort of almost three decades to build the school was recognised as he received Padma Shri on Monday.

He sold fruits at Hampankatta market in Mangaluru city and saved a part of his earnings for the construction of a school. By 2000, Hajabba’s dream started to take shape as he was able to run a school with some 20 students in a building attached to a mosque. He ran pillar to post, seeking help from politicians, celebrities and businessmen seeking donations. In 2004, the local media highlighted his efforts and he got a Rs 5 lakh cash award. Help started pouring in from many corners. As of today, the school is built on 1.5 acres of land where more than 100 students are studying from 1 to 10.

Vijay Sankeshwar (trade and industry) – Padma Shri

Vijay Sankeshwar (71) is a Karnataka-based businessman, who is also the chairman of one of India’s largest logistics firms, VRL group. His journey began in 1976, when he against his father’s wishes, brought a truck with the help of a money lender. His credibility helped his rise and VRL soon expanded to many parts of Karnataka.

A former BJP MP, he started Kannada Newspaper Vijaya Karnataka and Vijaya Times, an English daily that was once the largest circulated newspaper in Karnataka. He sold the newspaper to Bennet, Coleman and Co Ltd in 2007 and now runs Vijayavani, a Kannada newspaper and Digvijaya, a news channel.

He left BJP and founded the Kannada Nadu party and later joined BS Yediyurappa’s Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) before it merged with BJP.

Vidushi KS Jayalakshmi and late KV Sampath Kumar (literature and education) – Padma Shri

A couple were honoured with Padma Shri for their contribution to literature and education. Sudharma — a newspaper based in Mysuru which is the world’s only Sanskrit newspaper still in circulation — was founded by Sampath Kumar’s father Varadaraja Iyengar in 1970. Sampath in 1992 married KS Jayalakshmi who joined him in running the newspaper. Braving financial constraints, they carried the newspaper along. Sampath Kumar has even launched an e-paper that has more than 4,000 subscribers, including people from abroad, especially Germany.

Sampath Kumar died in July this year at the age of 64. Though the announcement of Padma Shri awards was made by then, on Monday, his wife Vidushi KS Jayalakshmi received the award.

Dr BN Gangadhar (medicine) – Padma Shri

Dr BN Gangadhar, a retired director of The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), was born and brought up in Bengaluru. As a kid, he was fascinated by the stories of physicist CV Raman and M Visveshwaraiah. His father even took him once on a cycle to show where Sir CV Raman lived.

His curiosity about mental illnesses made him take up MBBS in Bangalore Medical College in 1978. He completed his masters from NIMHANS where he retired as the head of the institution. With more than 30 years of experience, his primary research interests were electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), schizophrenia, community psychiatry, public health and yoga. He has published more than 300 research papers in various national and international journals.

As an administrator, he also held various capacities that include honorary dean, life sciences at SVYASA Yoga University, Bengaluru; president, Indian Psychiatric Society Karnataka Chapter; consultant to World Health Organisation (WHO) for inspection of Tsunami relief projects and Indian Psychiatric Society Karnataka Chapter to name a few.

He is also a recipient of the Sir CV Raman award.

MP Ganesh (sports) – Padma Shri

Born in 1946, Mollera Poovaiah Ganesh from Kodagu (then Coorg) of Karnataka is known as one of the finest hockey players in India’s history. Coming from a humble background, MP Ganesh’s life transformed when he joined the Indian Army and started playing for them. He was selected to play for India and made his debut in 1970. He was part of the team which won silver medals in the 1970 and 1974 Asian Games, and bronze in the 1971 World Cup. He also played in the 1972 Munich Olympics and captained India in the 1973 World Cup.

He excelled as a coach too and his expertise as an administrator was unveiled when he served as director of Sports Authority of India (SAI) (South), and after his retirement, he also was CEO of Karnataka Cricket Association (KCA).

Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji (social work) – Padma Vibhushan, posthumously

Born in an Orthodox Madhwa Brahmin family in 1931, Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji was for many years the head of Sri Pejavara Adokshaja Mutt which is active in providing education and social service.

Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji, who followed the ‘Dvaita’ school of philosophy, was known for his social service and his association in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. During his tenure, he established many hostels, schools for poor students where food and education were almost free.

Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji was against untouchability as he visited Dalit colonies and houses in many parts of Karnataka to create awareness. He faced the ire of right-wing groups for organising Iftar for Muslims during Ramzan at the Sri Krishna mutt complex in Udupi. At the age of 88, Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji died on December 29, 2019.