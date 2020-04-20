Bengaluru: Violence in Padarayanapura after people resist quarantine, 54 arrested

A video grab showing the violence at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru on Sunday night. (Source: Screengrab) A video grab showing the violence at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru on Sunday night. (Source: Screengrab)

At least 54 people were arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to clear the barricades and vandalise a pandal put up at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru, which has been sealed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to contain the spread of COVID19.

According to the officials, the mob started protesting and vandalising the barricades when civic body officials along with the ASHA workers arrived there on Sunday evening to take 58 secondary contacts of a deceased COVID-19 patient into government quarantine centre. The area was sealed after 10 positive cases until 17 April were reported from here.

“The health department had listed all the contacts of the deceased person, we had visited all the houses of these contacts and told them that they will be taken to a quarantine centre as a precautionary measure and test them for the coronavirus. Initially, they agreed but after some time few local residents started to protest and started rampage in the area,” a BBMP official told indianexpress.com. The department had identified 58 secondary contacts and in the first batch, 17 of them were shifted in quarantine. The protest began when the officials came back to shift the remaining persons.

The Jagajeevanram Nagar police station registered four FIRs under the IPC sections 353 and 307 and NDMA 352, 324 and 201. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Soumendu Mukherjee said, “We have taken 54 persons including a rowdy sheeter woman by name Firoza into custody, most of them already have cases in various police stations. Based on the CCTV footage, we have arrested them and investigation is going on.”

Few people from Padarayanapura in #Bengaluru allegedly tried to clear the barricades put up in the area which has been sealed by BBMP to contain the spread of the #COVID19. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/8AGZ269aL5 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) April 19, 2020

Reacting to the Padarayanapura incident, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, “Police Commissioner has been told to provide full security to ASHA workers and other officials. No attack on COVID Warriors will be tolerated.” After meeting CM Yediyurappa, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Padarayanapura and said “this kind of incident will not be tolerated. I met the Chief Minister and briefed him about the incident. He has directed us to act strictly.”

Condemning the incident, Health Minister B. Sriramulu tweeted “The inhuman act of attacking police and health workers in Padarayanapura is highly deplorable. Our government will take appropriate step against those indulging in the attack on health officials and police officials who had gone there to protect them.”

Chamarajpet Congress MLA and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan tweeted, “I request everyone at Padarayanapura Ward to remain calm and follow guidelines of BBMP. This seal down is essential to protect your lives. So stay at home & prevent the spread.”

#Bengaluru police have arrested at least 54 persons including a women regarding Padarayanapura violent protests. Four FIR have been lodged at JJR Nagar police station. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/PapY4By2xm — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) April 20, 2020

Opposition Party leader Siddaramaiah also condemned the incident and tweeted, “Last night’s skirmish in Padarayanapura ward is an unfortunate one. All those who are responsible for this act should be punished & I urge @CMofKarnataka to ensure that such events doesn’t reoccur.” “Police, doctors & health workers are working hard by putting public safety over their personal health. It is the duty of everyone to co-operate with them. I request everyone in the state not to fall prey to fake news & propaganda,” he added in another tweet.

