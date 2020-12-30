P Ravi Kumar appointed as Karnataka Chief Secretary

1984-batch IAS officer Ravi Kumar is currently additional chief secretary (ACS) and was earlier Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s ACS.

Senior IAS officer P Ravi Kumar has been appointed as Karnataka’s 38th chief secretary. He will replace TM Vijay Bhaskar who will superannuate on December 31 2020.

Ravi Kumar is the second senior most IAS officer of Karnataka cadre after Bhaskar. Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on Wednesday in an official notification appointed Kumar as the chief secretary and he is expected to take charge on Thursday.

Yediyurappa along with other cabinet ministers on Monday felicitated TM Vijay Bhaskar, a 1983-batch officer which also happened to be his birthday. Bhaskar took charge as chief secretary in December 2018.

Vijay Bhaskar has been at the forefront of handling the COVID-19 crisis in the state. Vijay Bhaskar had taken over the reins in July 2018 following the retirement of then Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha.

Vijay Bhaskar has a Masters in Economics from BITS, Pilani, and an MBA from the University of Birmingham. In his career spanning 35 years, he had served in various capacities in various departments including, civic administrations, sanitation, rural development, school education, water supply, Horticulture, Cooperation, road and transport and agricultural development.

Before he assumed charge as chief secretary in July 2018, he had a short 146-day stint as the commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).