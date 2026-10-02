ED arrests Ozone Urbana CMD in Rs 927-crore homebuyer money laundering case

The ED initiated an investigation against Ozone Urbana Infra Developers and its promoters based on multiple cases registered at various police stations in Bengaluru.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested S Vasudevan, CMD and promoter of Ozone Urbana Infra Developers, in connection with a Rs 927.22-crore money laundering fraud involving homebuyers, the agency said on Friday.

Vasudevan was produced before a special court in Bengaluru on Thursday and sent to ED’s custody for 14 days for further interrogation.

According to the agency, the company allegedly lured homebuyers by offering a scheme to pay pre-construction EMIs until possession of the flats was handed over. However, the company allegedly failed to complete the projects or hand over the residential units, and did not refund the amounts deposited by the homebuyers. The ED alleged that the funds were dishonestly retained and diverted.